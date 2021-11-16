BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman was found dead Tuesday morning near an East Baltimore church, the Baltimore Police Department said.
The woman’s body was found about 7:20 a.m. by patrol officers looking into a report of an unresponsive woman near Southern Baptist Church on North Chester Street, police said.
Investigators noticed unspecified signs of trauma on the body of the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. To stay anonymous, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.