BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore detective is accused of assaulting another officer after refusing to pay his tab at a strip club on The Block over the weekend.

Det. Robert Burns, 49, was arrested early Sunday morning on charges of second-degree assault, theft and malicious destruction, according to court records obtained by WJZ.

The charges stem from an incident reported shortly after midnight Sunday at Chez Joey on East Baltimore Street.

Officers were called to the establishment because two patrons refused to pay their tabs, each of which totaled more than $550.

Police said the two men, Det. Burns and retired officer Bryan Hake, seemed intoxicated and resisted efforts to settle their bill or identify themselves.

According to charging documents, Burns grew more upset with time, trying repeatedly to force his way out of the club and ripping an officer’s jacket at one point.

“Get out of my face, I will destroy all of you!” Burns told the officers, according to the charging documents.

Police said Burns was unfazed by efforts to get him to obey an officer’s commands, including the threat of being stunned with a stun gun or arrested if he left the business without paying.

“I’m calling your bluff,” the 49-year-old allegedly told a lieutenant before he stepped outside and was placed under arrest.

Once in custody, Burns was taken to Baltimore Police Headquarters for a breath test. Then he was transported to Central Booking.

Hake, the retired officer, handed over his ID after the commotion. Court documents say charges will be sought for him later.