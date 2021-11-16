BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to her role in a 2015 drug robbery that resulted in the death of a mother and her 7-year-old child.
Kiara Haynes, 36, entered guilty pleas to two counts of aiding and abetting the use and discharge of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland.
Haynes, who has been in custody since her arrest in Texas back in June, faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison on each of those counts at sentencing.
The charges are tied to the deaths of Jennifer Jeffrey and her 7-year-old son, both of whom were found dead at home May 28, 2015.
According to Haynes’ plea, she agreed to take part in a plot to steal heroin from Jeffrey in exchange for a cut of the stolen drugs, and she knew her co-defendant planned to kill Jeffrey and her child. She admitted helping plan the robbery and acquiring the gun that was used to kill Jeffrey and her son.
"The murders of Jennifer Jeffrey and her child were a tragedy," U.S. Attorney Erek Barron said of the case. "The loss of any life is tragic, and never more so than a child If you threaten or harm a witness, especially a child, the full weight of federal law enforcement will be harnessed to hold you accountable and bring you to justice, no matter how long it takes."
Haynes is due in court Feb. 24 for a sentencing hearing. Each of the counts against her carries a minimum of 10 years up to life in prison.