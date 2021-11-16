Crownsville, MD (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced that the Maryland Commission of African American History and Culture and the Maryland Historical Trust have awarded thirteen different grants totaling to $1,000,000 to various African American nonprofit groups.
These grants, awarded under the African American Heritage Preservation Program, seek to fund the restoration of black cultural and historical sites across Maryland.
Some of the grants awarded include a grant for the Franklin Cemetery, the Sphinx Club, and the Hollingsworth House at Historic Elk Landing. Other grants include various churches, museums, and a family farm.
Governor Hogan spoke on the importance of these grants to preserving and enhancing the African American experience in Maryland.
“Our administration is pleased to provide this funding and support the preservation of buildings, sites, and communities of historical importance to the African American experience in Maryland,” Hogan said. “The partnership between MHT and MCAAHC is critical to promoting African American heritage all across Maryland.”
The Maryland Historical Trust was formed in 1961 and currently manages thousands of Maryland's historical sites. MHT will be accepting eligible applicants for fiscal year 2023 AAHPP funding through Spring 2022 on their website.