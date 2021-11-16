BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A pedestrian was killed early Tuesday morning in a hit-and-run crash on the Intercounty Connector, authorities said.
The crash happened about 3:20 a.m. Tuesday in the westbound lanes of the ICC near Georgia Avenue, according to Maryland Transportation Authority Police.
Officers called to the scene found a man who had been struck by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Based on a preliminary investigation, police determined a silver or grey vehicle struck the pedestrian and then drove away.
The identity of the crash victim wasn’t immediately released.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact MDTA Police at 410-537-6905.