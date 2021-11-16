BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death near a homeless encampment area in South Baltimore.
Officers responded to the 100 block of W. Patapsco Ave just after 1:30 p.m. for a reported shooting. There, they found an unidentified man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives assumed control of the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.