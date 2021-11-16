Hi Everyone!
The wind has died down. Not calm but calmed down a lot. Still, though we started today with a breeze and brought our just slightly below average morning temperatures, in the low 30's, down into the upper 20's. By the way, our morning temperatures were indeed lower than yesterday on their own without wind chill. And imagine if we were still dealing with the gusty winds of yesterday. Brutal.
Throughout the day expect the same feel of yesterday. With a high of 52° it will feel like the mid to upper 40's.
The big news, no make that BIG NEWS, is a warm-up to the mid-upper 60’s tomorrow, and the low 70’s on Thursday. Just dwell on that for a moment. A really nice Fall break.
Then back to a deeper Fall feel over the weekend. Watch for some rain, Thursday night, ushering in a cold front that will bring those numbers to us starting Friday.
MB!