MARYLAND (WJZ) — A single case of monkeypox virus infection was confirmed in a Maryland resident, officials said Tuesday.
According to officials, the resident recently returned from Nigeria and is experiencing mild symptoms. The individual is currently recovering in isolation and was not hospitalized.
"Public health authorities have identified and continue to follow up with those who may have been in contact with the diagnosed individual," said MDH Deputy Secretary for Public Health Dr. Jinlene Chan. "Our response in close coordination with CDC officials demonstrates the importance of maintaining a strong public health infrastructure."
Officials said no special precautions are recommended at this time for the general public.
