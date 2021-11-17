BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man was charged with first-degree attempted murder in a northwest Baltimore shooting that happened in September, police said.
Robert Bullock, 58, was arrested last Thursday.
Police responded around midnight on Sept. 29 to a walk-in victim, where they found a 42-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police said detectives conducted several interviews, identified Bullock as a suspect, and obtained an arrest warrant. He is being held without bail in Central Booking.