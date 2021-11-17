TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Community advocates on Wednesday called for Baltimore County to settle a $32 million award to the son of Korryn Gaines.

A Baltimore County police officer fatally shot Gaines during a standoff at her Randallstown apartment in 2016. Officers were there to serve warrants to Gaines for failure to appear in a misdemeanor case and to her fiancé for an assault charge.

Gaines was reportedly armed with a shotgun during the standoff. Her five-year-old son, Kodi Gaines, was also wounded in the shooting.

The family’s lawyer Kenneth Ravenell said Kodie was left emotionally and physically scarred for life in the shooting.

“We all can imagine what this child is going through,” Ravenell said. “Not just that he was shot twice, but he watched his mother die in front of him.”

Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger declined to charge any officer in Gaines’ death, but in 2018, a county jury awarded $38 million to the family, $32 million of which went to Kodi Gaines.

Since then, a circuit court judge overturned the jury’s decision in 2019 and an appeals court reinstated the verdict in July 2020. A settlement of $3 million was reached for the family of Korryn Gaines for her estate in August, but the jury’s $32 million award to Kodi Gaines remains unsettled.

In a statement to WJZ in August, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said in part “The county is committed to doing right by the family of Korryn Gaines and this resolution is an important step towards closure and healing for our community.”

Both attorneys for the Gaines family said that the fight is not over and they are still planning on pushing for criminal charges against the officer who fired the fatal shot.

In 2016, prosecutors declined to charge him in the shooting — finding it justified.