BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Not many in Baltimore know that the streets of Upper Fells Point and Washington Hill used to be home to the Lumbee Indians of Baltimore, but Ashley Minner wants to change that.

“We’re an important part of the culture of this place, we helped make it what it is,” Minner said.

She is a member of the Lumbee Tribe and is now working to share their stories by creating an archive about them so they are recognized in Baltimore’s history.

“We don’t see ourselves reflected in popular culture or in narratives of the city or the county for that matter, and it’s important for all of us, but particularly our young people that we have a history,” Minner said.

She has been doing archival research, interviewing elders and walking their old neighborhood. She also has created a printed guide, website and app for people to learn more about them so Baltimore gets to know how important the Lumbee are to our past.

WJZ’s Stetson Miller asked her, “what do you want them to take away from this?”

“American Indian people are your neighbors, your co-workers, sometimes your family members. We’re here and then also just to be mindful that we’re always walking in the footsteps of those who came before us,” Miller responded.

For more information about the Lumbee, the Baltimore American Indian Center is launching an app Monday, Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. The app was developed in collaboration with Dr. Elizabeth Rule, a Chickasaw citizen.

To learn more, visit their Facebook, Instagram or website.