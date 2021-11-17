BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is assisting the Maryland Department of Health after a single case of monkeypox virus infection was confirmed in a Maryland resident Tuesday.
According to officials, the resident recently returned from Nigeria and is experiencing mild symptoms. The individual is currently recovering in isolation and was not hospitalized.
It is currently unclear where in Maryland the resident is from.
The CDC said is working with international health counterparts, the airline, and state and local health officials in the Washington, D.C. area to contact airline passengers and others who may have been in contact with the patient.
The agency said monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious viral illness that typically begins with flu-like illness and swelling of the lymph nodes and progresses to a widespread rash. The virus re-emerged in Nigeria in 2017 after more than 40 years with no reported cases and eight cases have been reported in international travelers from Nigeria.
Officials said no special precautions are recommended at this time for the general public.
For more information on monkeypox, click here.