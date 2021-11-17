BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Renovations at the Center Club of Baltimore, a private organization catering to the city’s business leaders, have been completed, the club said Wednesday.
Located in the 15th and 16th stories of the Transamerica tower downtown, the Center Club was established in 1962 as a venue for business and civic leaders to network.
Over the last three years, the club has spent $3.2 million modernizing the space and updating the main dining room located on the 15th floor.
The new eating area will be named for the late construction magnate Joseph Meyerhoff, a founding member of the Center Club and the group's president from 1964 to 1974.
Elizabeth “Buffy” Minkin, Meyerhoff’s great-granddaughter, said her forebear was proud of his affiliation with the club.
"The business leaders who established the Club were dedicated to building a vibrant and inclusive downtown," she said. "His leadership and generosity set an example that we continue to emulate today, and it is a privilege to be members of this unique club, continuing his legacy."
The Center Club is set to celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2022.