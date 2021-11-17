CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Cases, Coronavirus, COVID-19, hospitalizations, Maryland, Maryland Department of Health, positivity rate

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 791 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths, according to state health department data released Wednesday morning.

The percentage of people testing positive remained flat at 3.38%.

READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: York Area Police Provide Update On Ex-Baltimore County Cop Accused Of Kidnapping Children

Hospitalizations increased by 17 to 525. Of those hospitalized, 403 adults are in acute care and 118 adults are in intensive care. Two children are in acute care and two are in intensive care.

Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. In an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland.

“The vaccines are without a doubt our single most effective tool to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 and the surging Delta variant, and Maryland’s vaccination rate continues to outpace the nation,” Hogan said.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 573,835 total confirmed cases and 10,854 deaths.

READ MORE: Thanksgiving Travel: Keep It Moving On I-95 Highway-Speed Toll Lanes, MTA Says

Updated vaccine data was delayed “due to a data processing issue,” the health department said Wednesday.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 10,159 (258) 2*
Anne Arundel 54,326 (767) 15*
Baltimore 78,579 (1,837) 42*
Baltimore City 63,023 (1,341) 28*
Calvert 5,882 (100) 1*
Caroline 3,342 (52) 0*
Carroll 12,325 (287) 7*
Cecil 9,153 (183) 2*
Charles 14,745 (262) 2*
Dorchester 4,280 (83) 1*
Frederick 25,112 (378) 10*
Garrett 3,572 (84) 1*
Harford 21,477 (354) 8*
Howard 23,176 (275) 7*
Kent 1,832 (53) 3*
Montgomery 83,868 (1,677) 51*
Prince George’s 101,020 (1,696) 43*
Queen Anne’s 4,054 (73) 1*
St. Mary’s 10,236 (171) 1*
Somerset 3,420 (54) 0*
Talbot 2,987 (56) 0*
Washington 20,703 (413) 6*
Wicomico 11,429 (230) 0*
Worcester 5,135 (124) 1*
Data not available 0 (46) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 41,156 (4) 0*
10-19 64,161 (8) 1*
20-29 102,035 (55) 1*
30-39 98,180 (148) 7*
40-49 83,136 (379) 5*
50-59 81,676 (1,010) 34*
60-69 55,047 (1,875) 29*
70-79 30,231 (2,731) 47*
80+ 18,213 (4,642) 108*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 300,549 (5,206) 113*
Male 273,286 (5,648) 119*
Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*
MORE NEWS: Vials Labeled 'Smallpox' Found At Vaccine Research Facility In Pennsylvania, CDC Says

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 178,988 (3,845) 86*
Asian (NH) 13,968 (352) 11*
White (NH) 221,929 (5,610) 115*
Hispanic 80,034 (888) 19*
Other (NH) 26,388 (118) 1*
Data not available 52,528 (41) 0*

CBS Baltimore Staff