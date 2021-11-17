BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 791 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths, according to state health department data released Wednesday morning.
The percentage of people testing positive remained flat at 3.38%.
Hospitalizations increased by 17 to 525. Of those hospitalized, 403 adults are in acute care and 118 adults are in intensive care. Two children are in acute care and two are in intensive care.
Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. In an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland.
“The vaccines are without a doubt our single most effective tool to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 and the surging Delta variant, and Maryland’s vaccination rate continues to outpace the nation,” Hogan said.
Since the pandemic began, there have been 573,835 total confirmed cases and 10,854 deaths.
Updated vaccine data was delayed “due to a data processing issue,” the health department said Wednesday.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|10,159
|(258)
|2*
|Anne Arundel
|54,326
|(767)
|15*
|Baltimore
|78,579
|(1,837)
|42*
|Baltimore City
|63,023
|(1,341)
|28*
|Calvert
|5,882
|(100)
|1*
|Caroline
|3,342
|(52)
|0*
|Carroll
|12,325
|(287)
|7*
|Cecil
|9,153
|(183)
|2*
|Charles
|14,745
|(262)
|2*
|Dorchester
|4,280
|(83)
|1*
|Frederick
|25,112
|(378)
|10*
|Garrett
|3,572
|(84)
|1*
|Harford
|21,477
|(354)
|8*
|Howard
|23,176
|(275)
|7*
|Kent
|1,832
|(53)
|3*
|Montgomery
|83,868
|(1,677)
|51*
|Prince George’s
|101,020
|(1,696)
|43*
|Queen Anne’s
|4,054
|(73)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|10,236
|(171)
|1*
|Somerset
|3,420
|(54)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,987
|(56)
|0*
|Washington
|20,703
|(413)
|6*
|Wicomico
|11,429
|(230)
|0*
|Worcester
|5,135
|(124)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(46)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|41,156
|(4)
|0*
|10-19
|64,161
|(8)
|1*
|20-29
|102,035
|(55)
|1*
|30-39
|98,180
|(148)
|7*
|40-49
|83,136
|(379)
|5*
|50-59
|81,676
|(1,010)
|34*
|60-69
|55,047
|(1,875)
|29*
|70-79
|30,231
|(2,731)
|47*
|80+
|18,213
|(4,642)
|108*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|300,549
|(5,206)
|113*
|Male
|273,286
|(5,648)
|119*
|Unknown Gender
|0
|(0)
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|178,988
|(3,845)
|86*
|Asian (NH)
|13,968
|(352)
|11*
|White (NH)
|221,929
|(5,610)
|115*
|Hispanic
|80,034
|(888)
|19*
|Other (NH)
|26,388
|(118)
|1*
|Data not available
|52,528
|(41)
|0*