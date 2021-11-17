BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Department of Juvenile Services on Wednesday announced a realignment plan that will phase out four facilities and expand the Cheltenham Youth Detention Center in Prince George’s County.
The department conducted an assessment of the current population and proposed realigning its facilities so youth can be closer to the communities where they live.
Under the plan, the Thomas J.S. Waxter Children’s Center in Laurel, Alfred D. Noyes Children’s Center in Rockville, Mountain View in Swanton, and Green Ridge Youth Center in Flinstone will all close between 2022 and 2027.
A new girls detention center will open at Cheltenham campus in 2025, offering 24 beds, and a new treatment center will open on the campus in 2027, adding 48 beds.
The department said the plan will lessen its footprint, increase efficiency and keep families closer together.
"This realignment is about consolidating our resources, investing in our programs, and getting our young men and women closer to home," DJS Secretary Sam Abed said. "I am grateful for our hardworking and dedicated staff, and I am pleased to report this plan will result in no layoffs."
All staff members affected by the realignment plan will be offered another job within the department.