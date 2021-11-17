On Friday, early birds around Baltimore will be able to witness what’s being billed as the longest lunar eclipse of the century.
The incredibly rare event will last for 3 hours and 28 minutes. According to NASA, the previous longest eclipse lasted one hour and 42 minutes.
This will be a near-partial eclipse, which will cover 97% of the moon. During the eclipse of the Beaver Moon, the moon will emit a red glow.
The NASA Full Moon Guide says that the Beaver Moon will appear full from Wednesday night to Saturday morning. But the eclipse itself can only be seen in the wee hours of the morning.
Those who wish to see it won't need special equipment of any kind. All you need to do is step outside between 2:19 AM and 4:47 AM and look to the sky.
The eclipse will be visible in all 50 states of North America and, unlike a solar eclipse, is safe to view with the naked eye.