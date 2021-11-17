BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in an East Baltimore Shooting Wednesday night.
Officers responded to the intersection of Ashland and Kenwood Avenue just after 9 p.m. for a reported shooting.
There, they found a 25-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.
Eastern District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2433 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.