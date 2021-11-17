CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was struck by a train Wednesday afternoon in Northwest Baltimore, according to the city’s firefighters union.

The accident was reported about 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Garrison Boulevard and Wabash Avenue, the firefighters union tweeted.

The union said an unidentified man reportedly struck by a CSX train was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

The incident led authorities to shut down traffic on a stretch of Wabash Avenue.

