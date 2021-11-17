BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a nice day Tuesday, an even better one is expected Wednesday!
Today will be a great day for layering because morning temperatures are forecasted around 42 degrees, however, highs are expected to reach the mid-60s with a forecasted temperature of 64 degrees!READ MORE: Search Continues For Former Baltimore County Officer Wanted In Pennsylvania, Accused Of Abducting Two Children
Thursday is expected to be another warm day with highs forecasted at 71 degrees but a cold front will then bring showers to central Maryland Thursday evening/night.READ MORE: 'She Was A Beautiful Person': Friends, Neighbors, Remember 69-Year-Old Woman Killed Inside Southern Baptist Church
And, behind the cold front, chillier air will filter in and temps will fall below normal through the end of the week and into the weekend.
So let’s enjoy this brief warm-up while it’s here! It may be the last one for a while.MORE NEWS: Priest Assaulted, Robbed At Gunpoint, Outside Of St. Leo's Roman Catholic Church
Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.