BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A five-year-old girl who died after being found unresponsive earlier this week showed signs of abuse, Baltimore police said Wednesday.
On Nov. 5 around 6:22 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 2800 block of Pelham Avenue in the Belair-Edison neighborhood, where Nivea Anderson was unresponsive.
Officers began rendering lifesaving medical aid to the girl.
Medics transported Anderson to John Hopkins Pediatrics, where doctors pronounced her dead a short time later, police said.
“Anderson had bruising on her face from prior abuse,” police said.
Homicide detectives are investigating the incident.
Anyone with information about Anderson’s death is asked to call (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.