BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Transportation Authority advised Thanksgiving travelers to keep it moving on Tydings Bridge Toll Plaza, where there is a newly installed overhead electronic toll for highway-speed toll lanes.
Officials ask travelers to stay alert and keep moving through the open lanes at highway speed. The overhead electronic toll lane will detect your E-Z pass transponder or you will have a bill for the toll mailed to you.
Electronic tolling is also at the Bay Bridge, Key Bridge and Hatem Bridge in Cecil County. All electronic tolling is permanent statewide, the MTA said.