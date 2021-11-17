YORK, Pa. (WJZ) — York Area Regional Police are set to provide an update Wednesday morning on Robert Vicosa, an ex-Baltimore County officer accused of abducting his two daughters from a Pennsylvania home.

CBSN Baltimore will stream the press conference live at 10 a.m.

Vicosa is suspected in a home invasion robbery that happened Tuesday at a home in Windsor Township, police said Tuesday.

Police said Vicosa entered the home, took a woman captive at gunpoint and took off with his 6- and 7-year-old daughters in the victim’s vehicle.

Even though the children are Vicosa’s daughters, police said they are believed to be in “extreme danger.”

The victim’s vehicle was later found abandoned in Red Lion Borough.

Vicosa was last seen wearing blue pajama pants with a penguin imprint, a green long-sleeve shirt and muck boots, according to police.

Police are discouraging people from approaching Vicosa if he’s spotted, saying he is believed to be armed with at least one gun.

Vicosa, a former Baltimore County police officer, was terminated from the agency in August.

Anyone who sees Vicosa or his children is asked to call 911 immediately.