BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In this edition of WJZ’s Furever Friend, we’re getting to know Bolt, a Shepherd mix currently being fostered through Saving Grace Animal Rescue of Maryland.
A little background on Bolt: he weighs about 45 pounds and is believed to be between the ages of 2 and 4. We're told he gets along well with other dogs but has not been spent time around cats or children.
Bolt was originally found as a stray in South Carolina. He came to Saving Grace after rescuers observed an issue with his eye. Fortunately, six months removed from surgery, he's ready for adoption.
This potty-trained pup has been neutered and is up to date on his shots. But because it's not yet clear how much time he's spent on a leash, a home with a fenced in yard would be preferred.
To learn more about Bolt, visit Saving Grace Animal Rescue’s website.