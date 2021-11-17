YORK, Pa. (WJZ) — The mother of two little girls—ages six and seven–pleaded for their safe return home. Police said her children Aaminah Vicosa and Giana Vicosa were taken by their father, Robert Vicosa, a former Baltimore County Police officer.

“I am anxiously awaiting their return. I miss them. I love them, and I need them home,” the mother said in her statement read by the police chief in York, Pennsylvania.

Statement from the mother of 2 kidnapped girls; they were taken by their dad—an ex Baltimore County Police officer who is on the run. @wjz pic.twitter.com/u6EFguJi56 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) November 17, 2021

“Do the right thing, Robert. Bring them back,” said Lt. Ken Schollerberger, in a direct address to Vicosa.

Police in York plan to hold another briefing Thursday at 11 a.m.

Victim of ex-Baltimore cop says she was assaulted for hours; he ran off with their kids. Former officer Robert Viscosa told the victim he was tracking her car…had multiple weapons. @wjz pic.twitter.com/ZFPj81x65G — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) November 17, 2021

Police said Vicosa terrorized his estranged wife for hours at gunpoint at their home near York. He now faces multiple charges.

While he’s been on the run, police said Vicosa held a woman at gunpoint and stole her car, which he later abandoned.

They now believe Vicosa and the girls are traveling in a Lexus GS350 sedan with Pennsylvania plates KPK-2076 belonging to Baltimore County Police Sergeant Tia Bynum.

They said Vicosa’s cell phone pinged at Bynum’s home. She initially was uncooperative and then disappeared. Police executed a search warrant at her home. They described her as a close friend of Vicosa. She is not charged with any crime.

Baltimore County police confirmed to WJZ that Bynum has been suspended and her police powers have been revoked.

A neighbor of Vicosa’s estranged wife told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren police swarmed his community following the abduction.

“It’s freaking everybody out. No one‘s letting their kids out. They don’t know what this guy is going to do. My personal opinion is that he snapped,” Tim Coppersmith said. “I’ve got three kids. I have a seven-year-old. I don’t know what I’d do. I’d be a basket case.”

Hellgren obtained video from another neighbor that shows what could be Sgt. Bynum’s Lexus.

According to a Baltimore County Police union newsletter, Vicosa was fired from Baltimore County in August for conduct unbecoming an officer, insubordination and sleeping on duty.

Click to access September-2021.pdf

“At one time you were a police officer,” Lt. Schollerberger said, addressing Vicosa. “You know in your heart that what you are doing is not right. You’re a father. You’re the father of these two young ladies.”

Police said Vicosa is armed with at least one weapon and anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.