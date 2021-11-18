BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials announced that a 24-year-old man was convicted by a jury for the murder of his girlfriend’s cousin.
Jimmy McRavin was charged with voluntary manslaughter, use of a handgun in a crime of violence and prohibited possession of a firearm.
According to officials, on Oct. 12, 2019, McRavin and his girlfriend were arguing inside his home in the 200 block of Hering Court. The argument turned physical after McRavin grabbed her by her neck. She fell to the ground and curled into a ball where he then proceeded to kick her.
Officials said at this point, his mother intervened and pulled him away and told him to take a walk. The victim sustained bruising and swelling to her left eye.
As McRavin was leaving, the victim said she was calling her cousin to come over. The defendant paced back and forth in front of the home until the cousin arrived.
Witnesses stated that Thompson walked up to him quietly and shot him multiple times. He then fled the scene. He was found unresponsive on the scene and was pronounced dead at an area hospital.
McRavin was prohibited by law from possessing a firearm due to a 2015 conviction of robbery with a dangerous weapon.
McRavin faces a maximum of 45 years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 10.