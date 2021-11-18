BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Investigators have made an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting Monday in Southwest Baltimore.
Taiwan Mitchell, 39, of Baltimore, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Roy Henry Cantler, the Baltimore Police Department said Thursday.
Cantler, 36, was shot and killed Monday in the 2200 block of Christian Street following an unspecified dispute, according to police.
Mitchell is being held without bail at Central Booking while he awaits court proceedings in the case.