BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two days after 69-year-old Evelyn Player was found murdered inside an East Baltimore church, the community is hoping for a break in the case.

Baltimore city police confirmed that there is a person of interest in the case Thursday morning. Governor Larry Hogan’s office has also announced a $100,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and a conviction in the case.

The governor, who in a statement called the violence in the city “heartbreaking” also directed state police and all state law enforcement agencies to assist with its investigation.

“I just hope that whoever this person is, realizes how many people they’ve hurt by just their senseless act, and I just hope they get caught,” said Alethea Finch, victim’s daughter.

The 69-year-old victim, Evelyn Player, was found stabbed to death Tuesday inside Southern Baptist Church where she was also a member.

Player’s daughter told WJZ that her mom showed up at the church early that morning to open the door for contractors.

“It’s something I wish no one ever had to experience especially losing your mom in such a horrific way,” said Finch. “That’s what makes it the hardest is that someone didn’t value her life as much as I did.”

Fellow church members and even strangers stopped by the building on North Chester Street to drop off flowers and to pray.

“This could’ve been my grandmother or my mother, my aunt, and she was a member of my church,” said one woman.

“I do find it horrific that it happened in the church,” one woman said.

Gov. Larry Hogan called for other state police agencies to step in and help. A larger presence of law enforcement was visible on the block throughout the day Thursday. Some were seen knocking on doors looking for tips.

“It’s tragic and I have my guard up,” said Ronnie Bivens. “I hope they find them.”

WJZ also learned that other churches in the area are reevaluating their safety procedures after a crime occurred in a holy place.

“The church was her home away from home, and it is just unfortunate that someone would go into such a sacred place and take her life,” Finch added.