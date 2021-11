BALTIMORE (WJZ) — By a 5-2 vote, a state committee approved sports wagering licenses for five Maryland casinos, joining dozens of other states in legalizing sportsbooks.

The Sports Wagering Application Review Commission approved licenses for the Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore, Live! Casino and Hotel in Hanover, MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Hollywood Casino in Perryville and Ocean Downs Casino in Berlin.

Twenty-nine states and Washington, D.C. have legal sportsbooks up and running, including Maryland’s neighbors in Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Delaware, according to the American Gaming Association.

Lawmakers in Nebraska and Wisconsin have legalized gambling on sports but facilities for wagering are not yet operational. Two other states, Massachusetts and Ohio, have pre-filed legislation taking up the issue.

Marylanders approved a ballot question to legalize sports betting during the 2020 election, by a margin of 2 to 1.

The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission forwarded the applications from five of the state’s six casinos in October. But the state committee that grants final approval to applicants decided not to move forward on their bids, instead asking the five applicants for additional information.

Gov. Larry Hogan expressed his frustration with the committee’s inaction.

“It appears as if the legislature is pressuring the commission to delay things as long as possible,” the governor said on Nov. 3.

One day after the committee delayed acting on the applications, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission approved partnerships between sportsbook operators and the casinos awaiting final approval.

The agreements are:

Barstool Sports, partner of Hollywood Casino in Perryville

Caesars Sportsbook, partner of Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore

FanDuel Sportsbook, partner of Live! Casino & Hotel in Hanover

BetMGM, partner of MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill

TwinSpires, partner of Ocean Downs Casino in Berlin

At that time, Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director John Martin said sportsbooks could open in Maryland by 2022 if “all goes well.”