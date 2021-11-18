BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For 20 Baltimore students, Thursday morning was a field trip opportunity few get to experience. Kids from The SEED School took a tour of M&T Bank Stadium complete with visits from a few special guests.

It started as a field trip with a motivational speech from one of the Raven’s stars and the students were paying attention.

“Don’t let anyone deter you,” said Torrey Smith.

As the group of 20 sophomores and juniors made their way around M&T Bank Stadium, they were in awe of all the behind-the-scenes spots that cameras don’t often show.

They got to see the press box, conference room, suites, locker room, and the field. They also received a free lunch from Jimmy’s Seafood and many talked about how this is an opportunity they would never otherwise get.

“It’s amazing all around and I thank everyone who made this happen,” said Ny’Eem Johnson.

And after meeting Torrey Smith in person, they got to facetime with former Raven and Hall of Famer, Ed Reed!

“Support each other, build each other up,” said Reed.

Reed’s foundation has always supported The SEED School of Maryland to help kids get the most out of their education as they strive towards their dreams — and many of them have big dreams.

“It’s all about providing enrichment opp for kids with out-of-classroom learning experiences… just giving them opportunities they wouldn’t otherwise have access to.”