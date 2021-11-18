BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was hospitalized in critical condition Thursday afternoon following a shooting in the McCulloh Homes neighborhood.
Patrol officers were called to the 1200 block of Druid Hill Avenue shortly after 1 p.m. in response to a shooting, according to the Baltimore Police Department.
Once they arrived, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.
No information about a possible motive or suspect was immediately released.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2100. To stay anonymous, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.