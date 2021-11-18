BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A mild Wednesday with highs in the low 60s made for a wonderful afternoon. However, today may be one of the last really warm days for a while.
Today, we will be prefrontal of a cold front with a nice flow of warmer air from the southwest. Temperatures are expected to reach the low 70s! As the cold front approaches, a band of showers will cross the area later in the day.
You should expect the bulk of the rain from about 7 p.m. until midnight. But were are expecting less than one-quarter inch from this system.
Friday will be significantly cooler — much more like December than November. Sun and clouds will be around throughout the day with snow showers likely for Western Maryland.
More calm and sunny skies are expected for Saturday, however, it will remain chilly. A passing shower is possible Sunday and temperatures will warm up to the mid-50s.
Rain chances return later in the day on Monday but we will see some mild temperatures to start off the week. Another cold front will bring Canadian air by Tuesday. If we have any residual moisture, it’s possible we may see a few snowflakes mainly north and west of the region early on Tuesday before skies clear out.