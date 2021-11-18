BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A person of interest is being sought in the murder of Evelyn Player, Baltimore Police confirmed Thursday. No other details about the person of interest were released.
Player was found stabbed to death in a bathroom inside the East Baltimore church shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday, about an hour after she let contractors in to perform renovation work inside the church, police said. No information about a motive in the case has been released.
Gov. Larry Hogan has announced a $100,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest in Player's murder and challenged the city to match it. He ordered law enforcement agencies statewide to assist with the investigation and directed police to ramp up patrols within the city.
Mayor Brandon Scott, who has called for the killer to come forward, vowed that law enforcement would track down Player’s killer(s) and bring them to justice.
"We are going to find who killed this woman," Scott said. "We are going to go out and make sure that we hold this persona accountable. That's what we are focusing on."
Anyone with information about Player’s killing is asked to contact Baltimore Police homicide detectives by calling 410-396-2100. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.