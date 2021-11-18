BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — WJZ is hearing from the victim of a carjacking at the hands of a Baltimore County police sergeant and a former officer who are suspected in a multi-state crime spree.

Police said the man was carjacked Wednesday afternoon in Cockeysville by Robert Vicosa, a former officer accused of kidnapping his children from their Pennsylvania home, and Tia Bynum, a police sergeant and friend of Vicosa’s.

In an exclusive interview Thursday with WJZ, the unnamed man said the carjacking happened as he was leaving work in Cockeysville, where he details cars for a living.

“I’m just a little tired,” the man said. “I’m worried about the babies, those beautiful little girls.”

The children the man mentioned are Vicosa’s daughters, 6-year-old Aaminah and 7-year-old Gianna, who have been missing since earlier this week. Vicosa is accused of attacking his estranged wife at their York-area home and holding her captive before fleeing with the couple’s children.

Authorities in Pennsylvania have been searching for Vicosa and his daughters since Monday. Despite several sightings, Vicosa has avoided capture.

Vicosa is wanted on a list of charges including kidnapping, armed carjacking, assault and robbery.

Investigators believe the former officer is getting help from Bynum, a Baltimore County police sergeant and close friend who has since been suspended from duty. Bynum is charged with false imprisonment.

During a Thursday morning news conference, police said Vicosa and Bynum allegedly carjacked a man in Cockeysville at gunpoint Wednesday and forced him to drive them around the Baltimore area before letting him go.

Standing alongside Pennsylvania authorities, Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt reiterated that police are focused on bringing the children home safely. She pleaded with Bynum to do the right thing.

“Tia, our priority is the safety and wellbeing of Gianna and Aaminah,” Hyatt said. “Please, get these two innocent and precious children to a safe location. You can drop them off at a public safety facility or any other safe location with a responsible adult to care for them. Their wellbeing and safety is everyone’s priority.”

Vicosa was terminated from the Baltimore County Police Department in August, the agency confirmed. According to a copy of a police union newsletter, he was accused of sleeping on the job, insubordination and conduct unbecoming of an officer.

Both Vicosa and Bynum are considered armed and dangerous, police said. Anyone who sees them is asked to call 911 immediately.