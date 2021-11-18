BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County and York area police implored a former Baltimore County cop accused of kidnapping his two daughters in Pennsylvania and the suspended sergeant he is on the run with to safely return his children.

Robert Vicosa, the former officer, and Tia Bynum allegedly committed a kidnapping and armed carjacking in Cockeysville overnight, police said.

Sergeant Tia Bynum, a close friend and former coworker of Vicosa’s, disappeared Tuesday. Police believe they are traveling in her car, a 2013 Lexus GS 350 with PA license plate number: KPK2076.

Police said their investigation is focused on the safe return of Vicosa’s children, 6-year-old Aaminah 7-year-old Gianna, who were abducted Sunday. There is a felony arrest warrant out for Vicosa, and police said anyone who assists or harbors him will also face charges.

Hyatt directly addressed Bynum in a plea to safely return the two girls.

“Tia, our priority is the safety and wellbeing of Gianna and Aaminah. Please, get these two innocent and precious children to a safe location. You can drop them off at a public safety facility or any other safe location with a responsible adult to care for them. Their wellbeing and safety is everyone’s priority. We know that you are tired. We want to work with you on a safe and peaceful resolution.”

York Area Regional Police Chief Timothy Damon made a similar plea to Vicosa.

“I want to plead to Rob that we would like you to put Gigi and Mina in a safe place, where we can ensure their safe return and safety overall,” Damon said. “They do not need to be involved in this, and we want to ensure that the two girls, your girls, are safe.”

Police said Bynum and Vicosa forced a man at gunpoint to drive them to several locations around the Baltimore area. Hyatt said Vicosa and Bynum then released the victim unharmed. It is unclear if the girls were with the suspects at the time.

Police said they believe the suspects are still traveling in Bynum’s car. Bynum has been suspended and wanted on a warrant of false imprisonment.

There have been sightings of the children over the last several days, but police said they could not release any more information in the investigation.