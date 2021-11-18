BALTIMORE (WJZ) — University of Maryland Baltimore County Police are investigating a reported hate-bias crime, the school confirmed to WJZ.
A student reported that a stranger tried to pull off her hijab Tuesday night at The Commons, a student activity hub at the school.READ MORE: Former Baltimore County Police Officer Robert Vicosa Found Dead Inside Vehicle Recovered In Western Maryland, Sources Say
There are no details on the suspect or any charges at this time.
“Acts such as this have no place at UMBC,” the school said in a statement. “Hate and bias are counter to UMBC values, especially our community’s deep commitment to diversity and inclusion and welcoming people of all backgrounds.”READ MORE: Anne Arundel County Police Seek Help Solving Cold Case Murder
A hijab is a headscarf worn by some Muslim women.
UMBC said the Office of Equity and the Division of Student Affairs has reached out to the student, the Muslim Student Association and any other students impacted.MORE NEWS: Man In Critical Condition After Central Baltimore Shooting
The school has arranged a “care space” for dialogue on Monday. The school has not specified where it will take place.