BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. Marshals Service announced a $5,000 award Thursday for information leading to the capture of former Baltimore County officer Robert Vicosa and the recovery of the children he is accused of abducting.
Police said after allegedly committing a home invasion and sexually assaulting his ex-wife, Robert Vicosa kidnapped his two daughters, 6-year-old Aaminah 7-year-old Gianna, in Pennsylvania on Sunday. He has been on the run ever since.READ MORE: Ex-Baltimore County Cop Accused Of Kidnapping Daughters Could Be With BCPD Sergeant
Vicosa is believed to be traveling with Tia Bynum, a BCPD Sergeant and close friend of Vicosa. Police believe they are traveling in Bynum’s car, a 2013 Lexus GS 350 with PA license plate number: KPK2076.READ MORE: Who Is Robert Vicosa, The Ex-Baltimore County Cop Accused Of Kidnapping His Daughters?
Baltimore County Police on Thursday accused Bynum and Vicosa of an armed carjacking in the Cockeysville area overnight, in which they forced a man to drive them around the Baltimore area. The victim was later released unharmed, police said.MORE NEWS: Timeline: The Ex-Baltimore County Cop Accused In Children's Abduction
York Area Regional Police Chief Timothy Damon made a plea to Vicosa Thursday to return the girls.