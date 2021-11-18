BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The vehicle a Baltimore County police sergeant and a former officer accused in a crime spree across state lines are believed to have been driving has been surrounded by police in Smithsburg in Western Maryland, WJZ has learned.
Robert Vicosa has been on the run since Monday after he allegedly attacked his estranged wife at the family's Pennsylvania home, taking her captive and fleeing with the couple's 6- and 7-year-old daughters, Aaminah and Gianna. Despite several sightings since then, Vicosa remained on the loose.
The former police officer, who was fired from the Baltimore County Police Department in August, faces several charges including kidnapping, armed carjacking, simple assault, and robbery, according to police.
Investigators believe Vicosa is getting assistance from Tia Bynum, a Baltimore County police sergeant and close friend who has been suspended from duty in response to her involvement in the case.
Bynum, who is suspected of helping Vicosa elude police, is charged with false imprisonment.
She became part of the investigation after Vicosa’s phone was traced to her home. Police said Bynum was “less than forthcoming” during an interview Monday, and she would not let them search her home. When police returned to Bynum’s home Tuesday, they found she and her vehicle were gone.
The manhunt ended up in Maryland overnight, when an armed carjacking was reported in the Cockeysville area. Vicosa is suspected of carjacking a man at gunpoint and forcing the man to drive him around to places around the area before setting him free.
This is a developing story and will be updated.