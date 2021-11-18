BALTIMORE (WJZ) — York Area Regional Police are set to provide an update Thursday morning in the case of an ex-Baltimore County officer accused of abducting his two daughters from a Pennsylvania home.

Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt will be present at the press conference. Thursday morning, BCPD said Vicosa committed another kidnapping in the Cockeysville area.

CBSN Baltimore will stream the update live at 11 a.m.

Robert Vicosa may be traveling with a current Baltimore County officer, police said Wednesday. Baltimore County Police Sgt. Tia Bynum, a close friend and former coworker of Vicosa’s who is connected to the case, disappeared Tuesday. Bynum has been suspended, the department confirmed to WJZ.

Police said their investigation is focused on the safe return of Vicosa’s children, 6-year-old Aaminah 7-year-old Gianna. There is a felony arrest warrant out for Robert Vicosa, and police said anyone who assists or harbors him will also face charges.

Police said Vicosa’s estranged wife reported a violent assault Sunday at the family home in Windsor Township. The woman was reportedly at the home for more than a day, and she said there was multiple guns and drugs involved.

Police tracked Vicosa’s phone to Bynum’s house twice. On Monday police spoke with Bynum, who was described as “less than forthcoming” and did not consent to a search of the residence.

When his phone was tracked to Bynum’s house Tuesday, police returned armed with a search warrant.

Police searched the home but found it was empty. Bynum and her car were gone, too.

Pennsylvania State Police said they are searching for Bynum’s car, a 2013 Lexus GS 350 with PA license plate number: KPK2076.

Police said they don’t know definitively whether Vicosa and the children are in that car or definitively whether they are with Bynum, but they can say Bynum is not in her home.

Anyone who sees Vicosa or his children is asked to call 911 immediately.