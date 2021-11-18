BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A search is underway in Pennsylvania for Robert Vicosa, an ex-Baltimore County police officer accused of attacking his estranged wife and kidnapping the couple’s daughters from the family’s York-area home.

Vicosa allegedly assaulted his wife Sunday at the Windsor Township residence and took her captive for at least 24 hours, according to York Area Regional Police. Police said the former police officer kidnapped his daughters, ages 6 and 7, and has been on the run ever since.

Investigators are looking for Vicosa and the two children. Police said the trio may be in the company of Tia Bynum, a friend and former coworker of Vicosa’s with the Baltimore County Police Department. The agency said Wednesday that Bynum has been suspended.

Who Is Robert Vicosa?

Vicosa, 42, is a former Baltimore County Police officer who was fired in August, the police department told WJZ. Before his termination, Vicosa appeared before a police trial board and pleaded not guilty to charges of sleeping on the job, insubordination and conduct unbecoming of an officer, according to a copy of a police union newsletter.

Details on the circumstances of those allegations weren’t immediately clear Wednesday. A search of Maryland court records shows Vicosa filed an appeal in April 2020 against an unspecified administrative action taken by the Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights Administrative Hearing Board (LEOBOR). The Baltimore County Circuit Court issued a ruling in December 2020, upholding the hearing board’s call. The nature of the administrative action against Vicosa is unclear.

Police believe Vicosa might be in the company of Bynum, a Baltimore County Police sergeant and close friend. Investigators searching for Vicosa traced his phone to Bynum’s home, but she was described as “less than forthcoming” during an interview with police. When police stopped by her home Tuesday, they found she and her vehicle were missing. She has since been suspended from duty.

Investigators suspect Vicosa and his daughters might be traveling in Bynum’s vehicle, a 2013 Lexus GS 350 with the Pennsylvania license plate number KPK2076.

On Thursday, Vicosa and Bynum allegedly kidnapped a man in the Cockeysville area and forced him at gunpoint to drive to several locations in the Baltimore area, police said. The victim was released without any injuries.