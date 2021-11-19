BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott on Friday implored any witnesses in the murder of a 13-year-old girl Thursday night outside a West Baltimore recreation center to come forward with information.
Police responded to the shooting just after 7 p.m. at N. Stricker Street near the Lillian Jones Recreation Center. There, they found the girl, identified as Maliyah Turner, suffering from gunshot wounds. Turner was transported to Shock Trauma, where she was pronounced dead.
The mayor said there were people in the area at the time of the shooting.
"I'm asking, really I'm begging, anyone who knows or saw anything to speak up and let us know," Scott said. "We know for a fact that there were a lot of people here, including other young people. And we need to know what you know."
Turner was a regular at the recreation center, according to Scott.
Turner was a regular at the recreation center, according to Scott.

Trauma counseling services are available Friday and Monday at Lillian Jones Centert for residents and employees. Baltimore Recreation and Parks said it is "devastated" by the loss.
The mayor did not confirm whether police had a suspect in the case, but said they are following leads. It is unclear if the shooting was targeted.
Homicide detectives were summoned and assumed control of the investigation. Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
