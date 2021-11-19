ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — All Marylanders age 18 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster shot, Gov. Larry Hogan said Friday.
The Food and Drug Administration expanded its emergency authorization of Pfizer's and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to all adults on Friday morning.
Recipients of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are eligible six months after their second dose, and Marylanders who received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine can get a booster two months after getting their shot.
“As of today, Maryland has already administered more than 800,000 booster shots, and we are immediately expanding our campaign further to include all adults,” said Hogan. “As the holiday season approaches, with more travel and more gatherings, we are encouraging all Marylanders to get a booster shot and maintain their immunity. The state has a robust network of vaccination providers, and we continue to have both the supply and the capacity to provide a booster shot to anyone who needs one.”
The Maryland Department of Health has directed providers to expand eligibility for booster shots and strongly recommends all residents age 65 years and older and anyone with underlying medical conditions, living in a long-term care facility or working in a high-risk setting get a booster shot as soon as possible, Hogan's office said.
As of Friday, Maryland has administered 802,987 booster shots, according to state health department data.