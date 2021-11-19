ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — The Howard County Board of Education announced new incentives for school bus drivers and attendants.
The funds were made possible by a $2 million commitment from County Executive Calvin Ball.
Here’s a breakdown of the incentives:
- $5,000 in one-time incentives for all current bus drivers and attendants.
- $1,500 signing bonus and up to a total of $2,500 in monthly incentive payments for all newly hired bus drivers and attendants.
- $3,000 over three months to help bus contractors with driver shortages recruit and hire new staff to activate the remaining 95 routes, plus a 10% payment to bus contractors for each incentive bonus paid to bus drivers and attendants for overhead costs.
Officials said the initial $2,500 incentive bonus for current drivers and attendants will be disbursed within the next 10 days. The remaining $2,500 will be paid monthly through the end of the school year.