TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Judge Mickey Norman will remain on a case to determine a payment cap on the $32 million award to the son of Korryn Gaines, denying a request from his attorneys.

A Baltimore County police officer fatally shot Gaines during a standoff at her Randallstown apartment in 2016. Officers were there to serve warrants to Gaines for failure to appear in a misdemeanor case and to her fiancé for an assault charge.

Gaines was reportedly armed with a shotgun during the standoff. Her five-year-old son, Kodi Gaines, was also wounded in the shooting.

Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger declined to charge any officer in Gaines’ death, but in 2018, a county jury awarded $38 million.

Judge Mickey Norman overturned that decision in 2019, but an appeals court reinstated the verdict in July 2020. A settlement of $3 million was reached for the family of Korryn Gaines for her estate in August, but the jury’s $32 million award to Kodi Gaines remains unsettled.

“We’re not going to leave this 10-year-old child without us giving everything we have,” said Kenneth Ravenell, the attorney representing the boy. “We’re going to leave it all on the field. We’re so hopeful Judge Norman will do the right thing and apply the law. We’ve never asked for anything else.”

A county spokesperson said they’ve reached out with a settlement offer, saying they “remained committed to doing right by the family of Korryn Gaines —demonstrated by reaching a resolution with her estate.”

There are liability caps for state claims, but attorneys argue those don’t apply since this was under a federal statute.

Judge Norman will decide on the county’s argument on capping the payment within 30 days.