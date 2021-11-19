BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a near-record warm Thursday with highs reaching 74 degrees, a cold front crossed the state and changed temperatures significantly.
Light showers crossed the area overnight, but for Friday, the temperatures will be falling back into the mid or upper 30s. A breeze will drop wind chills to freezing or below by early morning.READ MORE: Former Baltimore County Cop Robert Vicosa, 2 Daughters & Accomplice Confirmed Dead In Murder-Suicide
It will be sunny today but breezy and very chilly air will stick around into the weekend. Highs are forecasted in the upper 40’s and lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.
Slightly warmer air will move in on Sunday and Monday but with some rain showers as well. A coastal storm may develop well off the coast by Tuesday then move offshore. Windy and colder air will follow on Tuesday but in portions of New England, wind and rain and some snow may cause driving issues well north of the mid-atlantic.READ MORE: Timeline: The Robert Vicosa Kidnapping Case
It’s looking drier and mainly sunny for both Wednesday and for Thanksgiving day as well with highs in the low 50s.
We will of course be updating any of these long-term trends all weekend long so keep tuned!MORE NEWS: 'I Just Don't Know Why, I May Never Understand Why': Leaders, Members, Loved Ones Hold Prayer Vigil To Honor Evelyn Player
Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.