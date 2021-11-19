Hi Everyone!

A chilly start to this Friday. Add in the strong breeze and you have a REAL chilly start to this Friday. And that breeze will become a steady mid-teens wind this afternoon. And if this were a roller coaster we are sliding down that first big hill because we will drop to 28° tonight, still with a bit of a breeze. #cold

#mdwx I'd dress for a chilly wind this afternoon. The forecast high of 49° will feel considerably less. pic.twitter.com/92zgrGJU61 — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) November 19, 2021

Tomorrow loses the wind and keeps the sun but honestly chilly air over the Mid-Atlantic. Another high in the upper 40’s. A push of milder air will define Sunday, and Monday. Expect both days to be in the mid 50’s. But the big news is about the “storm” that computer modeling has raised concerns about early next week.

Oh, it is going to form, the models were correct. But the Low will form far enough out to sea that we are beginning to discuss losing the word “disruptive” in our holiday travel discussion. That would be nice. Stay tuned for that update before not too long. (Not wanting to jinx anything), if that is the case the weather leading up to, and on thanksgiving looks pretty good here in the Delmarva. Cool, with temps in the low to mid 50’s, but with a good amount of Sun.

TGIF all!

MB!