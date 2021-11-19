BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles claimed 24-year-old infielder Lucius Fox off waivers from the Kansas City Royals, the team announced Friday.
A shortstop, second baseman and centerfielder, Fox has hit .244 with 16 home runs and 152 RBI in five minor league seasons, stealing 142 bases during that stretch.
Baseball Prospectus named Fox the 79th best prospect in baseball entering the 2019 season.
The San Francisco Giants signed Fox, a native of the Bahamas, as an international free agent in 2015 and paid him a $6 million bonus.
The Tampa Bay Rays acquired Fox as part of the 2016 trade that sent left-handed pitcher Matt Moore to the Giants.
In 2020, the Rays flipped Fox to the Royals straight-up for right fielder Brett Phillips.
The Orioles 40-man roster now has 33 players, the team said.