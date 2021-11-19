BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Investigators believe the sport utility vehicle ex-Baltimore County police officer Robert Vicosa and suspended Sgt. Tia Bynum hijacked was still moving when the shooting in the apparent murder suicide occurred, Maryland State Police told WJZ’s Mike Hellgren.

The shooting occurred less than 30 seconds after Pennsylvania State Police tried to initiate a traffic stop, Maryland State Police told WJZ on Friday. The vehicle ran off the road and into a fence line near Smithsburg, Maryland.

Vicosa, Bynum, and Vicosa’s 6- and 7-year-old daughters, Aaminah and Gianna, were all found inside the vehicle suffering from fatal gunshot wounds, bringing a tragic end to a days-long manhunt for the former Baltimore County police officer who kidnapped his two children.

Maryland State Police told WJZ they believe Vicosa fired the shots that killed his daughters and Bynum, and then shot himself, but investigators are still working to definitively confirm that.

Four weapons were found inside the vehicle: one Glock; two 9mm handguns, one in front and one in the backseat; and one assault rifle in the backseat. A ballistics match will determine which gun was fired inside the vehicle, police said.

According to court documents reviewed by WJZ, Vicosa and Bynum hatched a plot over the weekend to terrorize Vicosa’s estranged spouse inside her home.

Before taking off with the girls, the pair drugged Vicosa’s estranged wife, tied her up and left her in the house for hours, according to court documents.

Early Thursday, police said Vicosa and Bynum carjacked a man in Cockeysville on Wednesday and forced him at gunpoint to drive them around the Baltimore area. They let the victim go without any injuries.

Pennsylvania State Police located the carjacked Ford Edge on Thursday afternoon and attempted to initiate the traffic stop.

After failing to make contact with the occupants of the vehicle following the crash, state troopers opened the car and found the bodies of Vicosa, Bynum, and Vicosa’s daughters.