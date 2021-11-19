TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Towson University director of athletics Tim Leonard is leaving the university after eight years leading the Tigers, the university said Friday.

Leonard’s departure will take effect Dec. 3, as he moves on the pursue other opportunities, the university said.

The university named Dan Crowley, the current senior associate director of athletics, interim director.

“I greatly appreciate Tim’s contributions to Towson University and TU Athletics,” Towson president Kim Schatzel said. “I know that you join me in thanking him for his impressive leadership over the past 8 years, and wishing all the best to Tim and his wife, Monica.”

During Leonard’s tenure, the men’s lacrosse teams reached the Final Four in 2017 and the Tigers football played in the Football Championship Subdivision final in the 2013 season.

The women’s basketball, women’s indoor track, men’s lacrosse, women’s lacrosse, women’s volleyball, and swimming and diving teams all won titles in their respective conferences during his time running the athletic department.

Leonard also oversaw the construction of Tiger Stadium, the Tiger Softball Stadium and the TU Field Hockey Complex. and improvements to Johnny Unitas Stadium, SECU Arena, and John B. Schuerholz Park, the university said.

After serving as senior associate athletic director for external affairs at Southern Methodist University, Leonard was tapped to lead Towson’s athletic department in August 2013.

Towson is planning to conduct a national search–chaired by Barry Gossett, former Vice Chair of the University Board of Regents, and Fran Soistman, former chair of Towson University’s Board of Visitors–for a new athletic director. More details on the search will be announced in the coming weeks, the university said.