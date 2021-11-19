YORK, Pa. (WJZ) — Communities across the state and beyond are grieving for two young lives gone too soon.

Six and seven year old Gianna and Aaminah Vicosa were killed yesterday after a three-day manhunt for their father who took them from their home and mother in York, Pennsylvania.

Nicole Fitchett who lives two doors down and helped plan tonight’s vigil. She says many parents in the community haven’t slept for days and that they’re all still in disbelief.

“We were all talking and just devastated after the news yesterday and it just seemed like we needed something to bring the community together to start the healing process and we also wanted mom to know we are her neighborhood family and we’re here for her whatever she needs to do and we will always keep Gigi and Mina in our hearts forever,” said Fitchett.

Neighbors say what they’ll remember most Gianna and Aaminah one of them said their smile and another said their sweet disposition.