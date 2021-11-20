BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a very warm Thursday with some light evening showers and a cold front, temperatures were 25 to 30 degrees colder Friday, and Saturday is expected to be the same.
The morning will begin cold and frosty. Expect for clouds to filter in as slightly warmer air moves our way for Sunday and Monday.
Showers will be around late Sunday night going into Monday morning. Another cold front will cross the region Monday and colder, breezy conditions will follow on Tuesday.
However, we can't rule out a brief snow shower in some spots, especially in far Western Maryland. Temperatures on Tuesday will stay in the low 40s, making it a very chilly day — with gusty winds to add to the chill.
Wednesday, the big travel day, will be dry and mainly sunny — and so will Thanksgiving!
Highs are expected to reach the low to mid 50s.
Have a great weekend!